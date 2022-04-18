Since 2001, eyebobs has offered consumers quality eyewear with an eclectic flair. This spring, they'll launch the first collection of the Lake & Harriet line, Untitled: uninhibited, artful readers, eyeglasses, and sunglasses starting at $195.
MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eyebobs announces Lake & Harriet, their highly anticipated new line of artful, limited edition eyeglasses for the unabashedly adventurous spirit. Since 2001, eyebobs has offered consumers quality eyewear with an eclectic flair. This spring, they'll launch the first collection of the Lake & Harriet line, Untitled: uninhibited, artful readers, eyeglasses, and sunglasses starting at $195.
The name of the line, Lake & Harriet, is a nod to eyebobs' origins 21 years ago at the corner of Lake Street and Harriet Avenue in Minneapolis. eyebobs' original vision lives on with the Lake & Harriet launch. "The idea for Lake & Harriet was born out of feedback from our most loyal customers. They asked us to push our bold designs, shapes, and exceptional materials even further," said CEO Mike Hollenstein. "We said, 'Challenge accepted.' I am so proud of what our team has created from the product to the packaging to our phenomenal marketing materials. We have raised the bar in the eyewear industry once again, just like we have been for the last 21 years."
The pre-order window for Lake & Harriet frames begins Monday, April 18 and the limited quantities are expected to sell out quickly. Shoppers can find them online at eyebobs.com or try them on at the eyebobs retail store on Glenwood Ave. in Minneapolis. It's a new experience for loyal eyebobs customers and newcomers alike. "The launch of Lake & Harriet is incredibly exciting for me. It represents the culmination of what we have been striving to do here at eyebobs for 21 years: give our customers permission to be their true and authentic selves, as expressed through incredible eyewear. These are the ultimate Yes. You. Can. frames," said Product Director Christen DeHate. The inexplicable taste and quality of this first collection, Untitled, is sure to stir the daydreams of stylish creatives everywhere.
Since 2001, eyebobs has offered customers exceptionally bold and under-no-circumstances-boring eyewear. Best known for their colorful readers, eyebobs offers all types of lenses for their striking frames. This spring, Lake & Harriet by eyebobs will offer customers the high-end, designer quality they've been looking for with the indescribable character of beautifully crafted works of art. eyebobs designer eyeglasses are available at eyebobs.com and at the eyebobs retail store in Minneapolis.
