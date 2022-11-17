EyeCare4Kids Kicks Off Season of Giving with #GlassesOn Campaign

EyeCare4Kids Kicks Off Season of Giving with #GlassesOn Campaign

 By EyeCare4Kids

Campaign to run through Giving Tuesday, November 29th, promoting the benefits of glasses and inviting people to donate to support the non-profit organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last Tuesday of November is Giving Tuesday, an annual celebration of generosity that encourages people to donate to their favorite causes and charities. EyeCare4Kids is kicking off this season of giving with its "Glasses On" Campaign, which will feature prominent celebrities, sports figures and other influencers using their social media channels to encourage positivity for glasses while also promoting donations to EyeCare4Kids. Anyone can participate in the campaign by posting a picture wearing their glasses and using the hashtag #GlassesOn.


