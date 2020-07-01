SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav, a free service that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing, has announced Cory and Carol Bonney, along with daughter Josalyn, the owners and resident operators of the Inn at Horn Point, as the winners of a $2,000 business grant.
"Like many small businesses, Inn at Horn Point was quickly thrust into an unprecedented situation due to COVID-19," shared Greg Ott, Nav's CEO. "Over the last few months, the Bonneys saw nearly all of their revenue disappear due to canceled reservations. This obstacle forced the Bonneys to think outside the box to keep their doors open and we're excited to see them use this business grant to keep up their hard work and push forward."
Located in the historic Maritime District of Annapolis, Maryland, the Inn at Horn Point, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving no other option but to alter their business model and launch a "Breakfast to Go" service, extending foodservice to non-overnight guests.
"We couldn't just sit around and let our current reality destroy what we've built over the last 20 years," shared Cory Bonney. "Launching breakfast to go has allowed us to keep revenue coming into our business. Unfortunately, the social distancing mandates that have been put in place, as well as the need for increased standards of cleanliness has burdened us with unexpected, costly changes that we can't ignore."
To get overnight guests to return to their B&B, as well as continue the to-go breakfast offering, the Bonneys are focused on guest safety, using the grant money to purchase resources to ensure patrons can easily adhere to social distancing parameters, as well as increasing COVID compliance measures.
"The grant application from the owners of Inn at Horn Point stood out because they not only showed a challenge they were facing, but ways they were thinking creatively to overcome it," said Ott. " The Bonneys are a prime example of small business resilience."
To learn more about the Inn at Horn Point, read Nav's latest blog post or visit www.innathornpoint.com.
The Nav Small Business Grant was established to bring awareness to the roadblocks that entrepreneurs encounter while chasing their dreams, and help them overcome these challenges. Since launching in 2018, Nav has awarded more than $80,000 to small businesses across the country.
The next round of Nav's Small Business Grant is now accepting applications. Details on applying are available online.
About Nav
Nav gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing & SBA funds. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products, and gives business owners free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices near Silicon Valley, Philadelphia and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit Nav.com.
CONTACT:
Amanda Triest
Nav PR Manager
atriest@nav.com
801-890-5024