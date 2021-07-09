LOGAN, Utah, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entering the third and final round of their search for a CFO ("Chief Fashion Officer") via TikTok, Utah-based women's fashion brand ROOLEE has announced their top 12 candidates. The Top 12 were selected from hundreds of candidates worldwide who submitted TikTok video "applications" for the role of CFO, a paid 6-month position creating TikTok content for ROOLEE that also comes with a host of perks, including a trip for two anywhere in the world and their own branded fashion line. The Top 12 will be flown to Salt Lake City on July 15, 16 & 17 for a final round of interviews by ROOLEE's selection committee. They'll spend several fun-filled days creating TikToks at some of Salt Lake City's most popular attractions including the Utah Olympic Park, where they'll enjoy Alpine Slides, Extreme Tubing, Freestyle Zip, Airbag Jumps, and more.
The Top 12 candidates, who hail from across the US, include:
- Jeanette Ramos, @jeanetteandmiaduo, Forest Hill, MD- a radiologic technologist and mom
- Emmah Leu, @emauvorney, Perrysburg, OH- a photographer, blogger, and marketing student
- Noelle Bybee, @noelleandmase, Farmington, UT- a songwriter and former corporate baking manager
- Lauren Richardson, @laurenvirginiaco, Fort Worth, TX- a mom of 3 and a medical laboratory scientist
- Claira Spackman, @clairaspackman, St. George, UT- a former florist and current content creator
- Elizabeth Rich, @justahandmaiden, Palos Verdes, CA- a student studying to become a women's coach/strategist
- Brittain Kay Steiner, @brittainsteiner, Houston, TX- a mom and soccer coach
- Shae Hemmert, @shaehemmert, Logan, UT- a wedding, family, and commercial photographer
- Lindsay Brooke Thomas, @lindsaybrookthomas, Lehi, UT- a stay at home mom and content creator with a business degree from BYU
- Abigail Greer, @abigreer, Provo, UT- a freelance videographer and advertising student at Brigham Young University
- Makenzie Wilson, @makenzieraewilson, Chicago, IL- a new mom and former pediatric ER nurse
- Annie Paventy, @anniepaventy, Portland, OR- a fashion blogger with a Bachelor's degree in Apparel Design & Merchandising from BYU-Idaho
The Top 12 were selected by a judges panel that includes ROOLEE CEO and founder Kylee Champlin, representatives from TikTok and Girl Up, (ROOLEE's non-profit partner- a United Nations Foundation program supporting gender equity) and Tia Bee Stokes, a TikTok creator, mom, and cancer survivor with more than 2.7 million followers. Candidates were selected based on qualifications such as their ability to produce creative and original content, proficiency with social media platforms (specifically TikTok), the ability to authentically engage, sustain, and mobilize audiences, and the ability to represent and infuse content with ROOLEE's brand values, including its World of Sisters mission, which seeks to create a world in which girls and women treat each other with kindness, support, encouragement and love. Round 1 of ROOLEE's CFO search led to a major donation to Girl Up; one dollar was donated for every "ROOLEE CFO" and "GIRLSROOL" hashtag up to $10,000.
The winning candidate will be selected on Saturday, July 17th. For more information and competition guidelines, terms and conditions, visit cfo.roolee.com, @roolee on TikTik, and @roolee on Instagram
About ROOLEE
Founded by Kylee and Chad Champlin in 2013, fashion and home decor brand ROOLEE has grown from a single retail store in Logan, Utah, to an e-commerce business that ships worldwide. Creating exclusive items and offering merchandise from various vendors, ROOLEE's products include women's apparel and accessories, children's clothing, and home decor.
Inspired by Kylee's love for her sisters, ROOLEE's "World of Sisters" movement gives back by carrying out annual service projects and raising money to benefit charitable causes, including the Logan Cancer Center and the Foundation of Women's Cancer.
"Our business is built around family. We truly hope you feel like family when you shop with us."— Kylee Champlin
About Girl Up
Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 4,500 Girl Up Clubs in more than 125 countries, we've trained 85,500 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere.
Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through their programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world, and build community-based movements. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.
