Crisp's platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.


