Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

FatBoy is celebrating with an unapologetically awesome giveaway, including napkin shirts for any drips or sticky hands, giant ice cream scoopers the size of a bowl of ice cream and heaping amounts of ice cream

RICHMOND, Utah, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBoy® Premium Ice Cream, a member of the Casper's Ice Cream Family, is taking over National Uncle and Aunt Day and celebrating in a big way. Today, the major ice cream brand is declaring itself as the "Official Ice Cream of the Fun Uncle and Aunt."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.