SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patent holder of SD-WAN technology, announced today that Mr. Phil Hinson has joined the FatPipe senior management team as Senior Vice President of Strategic Business.
Mr. Hinson previously was Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Technical Sales at AT&T and prior to that was Vice President of Sales at Bell South Telecommunications. At AT&T he was responsible for managing cross functional technical sales, account management, and operations team, delivering services to 1.2 million customers, and managed sales and revenue in excess of $7 billion annually. He was responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive sales strategies across a diverse portfolio of Multi-Site Voice, Cybersecurity, IoT, and wireless connectivity solutions.
"I am pleased that Phil has joined our team. We look forward to further developing our markets and key partners, and providing our customers with the highest quality product and service," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe Networks. "Phil's deep technical and sales experience adds to the team's depth and experience."
"I am very excited about the opportunity to join the FatPipe Team. It is a truly amazing opportunity to join a company with their depth of technical expertise and innovation," said Mr. Phil Hinson. "I look forward to helping grow the business as we build upon FatPipe's industry leading reputation and focus on customer satisfaction and quality delivery."
FatPipe, in the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice survey, obtained the highest rating of all SD-WAN and WAN Edge networking products in the market.
About FatPipe
FatPipe Networks invented then pioneered path selection, which is now a key SD-WAN capability. FatPipe offers solutions for network reliability, Hybrid-WAN redundancy, improved network performance and security for wide area connectivity. We securely manage enterprise and government data traffic and were the first to achieve FIPS-140-2 certification. FatPipe provides robust application visibility and analytics. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, SDWAN, and selective encryption for broadband networks. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, and more than 600 resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipeinc.com. Follow us on Twitter @fatpipe_inc
