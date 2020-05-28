SALT LAKE CITY and CHENNAI, India, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and multiple patents holder of SD-WAN technology announced today that Mr. Praveen Shinde has joined the FatPipe senior management team as Vice President of India Sales for FatPipe Networks.
In his last assignment, Mr. Shinde was the Global Head of Data Services for Reliance Communications Ltd, India responsible for Sales of Data and Managed Services. Prior to Reliance Communications Praveen worked for Bharti Airtel and Global Telesystems. Praveen received his B.E and MBA and has over 22 years of work experience.
"Praveen is a great addition to the FatPipe team," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe Networks. "His sales experience and his industry knowledge make him an ideal person to lead the India sales effort."
"I am very excited to be a part of FatPipe and join them in transforming SD-WAN. I am excited to shape the customers' journey towards gaining control of their network with Application-specific QoS, Multi-Path Security, and more," said Praveen. "FatPipe Networks, with over two decades of SD-WAN experience, is well placed to bridge this gap between current market needs and the traditional WAN connectivity that enterprises use."
FatPipe obtained the highest rating amongst SDWAN edge products in a Gartner survey of end users, with the highest product rating as well as top rank for customer support. 100% of FatPipe customers said that they would recommend FatPipe to others.
About FatPipe
FatPipe Networks invented and pioneered software defined path selection, which is a key component of SD-WAN. FatPipe offers solutions for network reliability, Hybrid-WAN redundancy, improved network performance and security for wide area connectivity. FatPipe securely manages enterprise and government data traffic and was the first to achieve FIPS-140-2 certification. FatPipe provides robust application visibility and analytics. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, SDWAN and selective encryption for broadband networks. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, and more than 600 resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipeinc.com.
