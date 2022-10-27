Transit Scientific’s XO RX 3.8F shown loaded and inflated on (3) different off-the-shelf angioplasty balloons 6mmx200mm, 5mmx150mm, and 7mmx100mm.

Transit Scientific’s XO RX 3.8F shown loaded and inflated on (3) different off-the-shelf angioplasty balloons 6mmx200mm, 5mmx150mm, and 7mmx100mm.

Transformative XO Angioplasty Platform Expands with Low-Profile 2.2F and 3.8F Rapid-Exchange (RX) with the Ability to Treat Up to 20cm Lesions with (1) Inflation

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Scientific, a pioneer in developing medical devices to treat calcified cardiovascular disease, dilate stenosed intimal hyperplasia, and access, cross, & deliver to distal vessels, announced today the XO RX 2.2F and XO RX 3.8F Platform received FDA clearance to crack, break, and dilate stenoses in peripheral arteries and arteriovenous dialysis fistula associated lesions.

