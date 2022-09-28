Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, a Utah-based medical device company, today announced that the FDA cleared the enhanced version of their Saberscope, the world's first true HD, fog free, articulating, single-use laparoscope. The Saberscope is designed to improve patient safety and costs and reduce hassles such as fog, smoke and steam, workflow complexity and waste.

The FDA has cleared the enhanced Saberscope, the world's first true HD, fog free, articulating, single-use laparoscope.

