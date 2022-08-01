(PRNewsfoto/Lens.com, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Lens.com, Inc.)

 By Lens.com, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The pros and cons of monthly disposable contacts, the cost of monthly disposable contacts, and more.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monthly disposable contact lenses are contacts that can be worn for up to 30 days before they need to be replaced. Also known as monthlies, monthly disposable contacts are convenient, economical, and comfortable, and they can be worn by new and seasoned contact lens wearers alike.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you