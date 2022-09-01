Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, the leading legal work platform, announced today their continued focus on customers with the addition of an online user community. Filevine Innovators, a product-focused online forum, is the official community for Filevine users to connect. Innovators is open to Filevine's 25,000+ users, where they are encouraged to engage with each other and the company on all things Filevine.

