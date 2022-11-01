Powered by .vine, Filevine Document Assembly auto-populates data and clauses from the Filevine database to minimize copy-pasting and maximize precision in litigation documents and contracts

Powered by .vine, Filevine Document Assembly auto-populates data and clauses from the Filevine database to minimize copy-pasting and maximize precision in litigation documents and contracts

 By Filevine

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A replacement for generic word processors, Document Assembly bidirectionally syncs data between .vine files and Filevine's database to minimize copy-pasting and data entry while accelerating legal drafting

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, a leading legal work platform, today launched .vine, the first document format designed for legal drafting. It powers Filevine Document Assembly, a document generation tool that replaces word processors such as Microsoft Word and Google Docs. Document Assembly auto-populates data, clauses and other information stored in Filevine to accelerate legal document generation and ensure accuracy. Combined, .vine and Document Assembly introduce a vastly better way to draft complaints, demand letters, interrogatories and more.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.