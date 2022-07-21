Support Local Journalism

Known for her leadership at high-growth B2B tech companies, Holmlund joins Filevine to scale its customer success functions and develop a world-class partner ecosystem for legal technology

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, a leading legal work platform, announced today that Alison Holmlund, a customer success executive with over 20 years of experience in B2B tech, has been named Chief Customer Officer. Holmlund will lead Filevine's "Customers For Life" program, which encompasses training, customer success, implementations, support and strategic partnerships. She will aim to scale this program, bringing world-class support and proven partners to more than 25,000 customers that count on Filevine to be their legal operating system.

