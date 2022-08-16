Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With revenue growth of 929% over three-years, Filevine continues momentum as demand for the leading legal work platform increases.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, the leading legal work platform, has ranked No.674 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. This is Filevine's third consecutive year receiving the recognition. Filevine also ranked No. 18 in Utah, No. 4 in Salt Lake City, and No. 83 in Software for its three-year company growth.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you