SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine is pleased to announce that Filevine's Legal Work platform(s) in the United States and Canada, including Filevine, Vinesign, Lead Docket, and Outlaw, meet Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II standards based on an independent third-party audit. The audit was conducted by Marcum, LLP, an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) auditing firm.


