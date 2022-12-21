Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Fusion Phoenix enables FinWise Bank to scale key business areas, increase efficiencies, and deliver a superior customer experience

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that FinWise Bank, an award-winning Utah-based community bank, has selected Fusion Phoenix as its new core banking solution. FinWise Bank, known for its strategic financing relationships with fintechs nationwide as well as being a top-25 SBA lender, will leverage its new core capabilities to better align its retail and business lending technology with its innovative fintech lending program.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.