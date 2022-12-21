...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches in the valleys and up to 7 inches in the Wasatch
Back. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
this afternoon to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday evening
commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
FinWise Bank selects Finastra's core solution to power its digital expansion
Fusion Phoenix enables FinWise Bank to scale key business areas, increase efficiencies, and deliver a superior customer experience
LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that FinWise Bank, an award-winningUtah-based community bank, has selected Fusion Phoenix as its new core banking solution. FinWise Bank, known for its strategic financing relationships with fintechs nationwide as well as being a top-25 SBA lender, will leverage its new core capabilities to better align its retail and business lending technology with its innovative fintech lending program.
"FinWise is a unique bank doing innovative things in the fintech space," said Dawn Cannon, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, FinWise Bank. "We needed to find a core provider that could match our needs for flexibility and growth, as well as one that has the experience and stability we could put our trust in. We feel that Finastra is that provider."
FinWise Bank selected Finastra's Fusion Phoenix core banking solution to modernize its banking infrastructure and to propel its banking business with leading-edge capabilities and a focus on adapting to a fast-moving market. Fusion Phoenix empowers the Bank to build upon its fintech partnership lending program, supporting new accounts on a national level while delivering superior customer service both locally and nationally.
With the banking industry rapidly evolving, FinWise Bank required a truly digital core solution with sophisticated banking functionality powered by open APIs, the cloud, and microservices, making it fully adaptable to new and emerging technologies. As the Bank continues to expand its digital footprint, Fusion Phoenix offers needed flexibility, increases efficiencies, and fully integrates customer data, allowing for more personalized campaigns and customer interactions.
"Fusion Phoenix provides FinWise Bank the open architecture and flexibility it needs to achieve its exciting digital expansion," said Keith Redding, Chief Revenue Officer, Universal Banking at Finastra. "Our core solution's open model creates results and extensibility today, while futureproofing technology and enabling future growth. FinWise's innovative leadership team recognized that it needed the right partner to help scale the business for the future, and we're pleased to work with them as they deliver their successful banking model across the United States."
About Finastra
Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched
the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions
of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments,
Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks.
FinWise Bank is a Utah state-chartered bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise leverages strategic relationships with third-party loan origination platforms, proprietary loan analytics technology, and its seasoned management team to efficiently deliver innovative lending solutions to small businesses and individuals. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. For more information on FinWise Bank, visit www.finwise.bank
