Support Local Journalism

Subscribe
  • 1.6L, three-cylinder turbo engine delivers 300 hp and up to 295 pound-feet of torque
  • GR-FOUR AWD system with customizable front-rear power settings
  • Available in three models: Core grade, launch-year-exclusive Circuit Edition and ultra-limited MORIZO Edition
  • Born from rally racing and tested to meet the highest standards set by master driver Akio Toyoda and professional TOYOTA GAZOO Racing drivers
  • Pure Toyota sports car, precision built at the GR Factory at Toyota's Motomachi Plant
  • Complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, featuring a High-Performance Driving Event with expert instruction
  • Starting MSRP of $35,900

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The first-ever 2023 GR Corolla might be the newest member of TOYOTA'S GAZOO Racing sports car family, but this hot hatch is ready to make a big impression on North American streets. Rooted in rally, developed under the scrutiny of master driver Akio Toyoda and inspired by Toyota's sports car lineage, GR Corolla looks to rocket to the top of driver wish lists as it debuts at dealerships later this year.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you