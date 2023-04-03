(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

 By Lipocine Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe
  • LPCN 1154 is an oral formulation of brexanolone in development for the rapid relief of postpartum depression (PPD)
  • Topline study results expected in H1 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders by leveraging its proprietary platform to develop differentiated products, today announced that the first participant has been dosed in a pilot clinical bridge study of LPCN 1154 (oral brexanolone) and approved injectable brexanolone.   The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed with Lipocine's proposal for establishing the efficacy and safety of LPCN 1154 in women with PPD through a clinical (pharmacokinetic) bridge to an approved IV infusion of brexanolone via a 505(b)(2) NDA filing.  Lipocine plans to conduct a pivotal study designed to support NDA filing pending results from the pilot clinical bridge study. 


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.