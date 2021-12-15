OREM, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jake Goeckeritz, vice president of marketing at Fishbowl, the No. 1 requested desktop and online manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks users, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing and public relations.
Goeckeritz was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Jake Goeckeritz into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
Graduating with an emphasis in both psychology and marketing, Goeckeritz leveraged his education to develop an updated approach to SEO that he has used at companies like Entrata, Banyan and Weave. He has also spent time working at a consulting firm where he built marketing strategies for Fortune 500 companies like GE, Grundfos, HBO and more. Goeckeritz now leads the marketing for Fishbowl, a company that has been streamlining the entire inventory process for the past 20 years.
In just one year at Fishbowl, Goeckeritz and his team have spearheaded a complete company rebrand, redesigned the brand's website and logo, organized the company's first virtual summit (producing over 9,000 registrants), successfully launched a brand-new SaaS online product and created a new Salesforce funnel that is helping shatter company sales records. Before his arrival, revenue averaged 12% growth; since his coming onboard, revenue is at 40% growth due to marketing efforts instituted by Goeckeritz and his team, without any additional funding or added sales reps.
Goeckertiz looks forward to sharing insights into his service-oriented leadership style, the symbiotic relationship between marketing and sales, fostering teamwork, successful hiring practices, thoughts on mentorship and giving back to the community as well as innovations in marketing in forthcoming columns.
"I am excited for the opportunity to join the Forbes Communications Council and represent our fabulous team at Fishbowl," Goeckeritz said. "This group of executives offers great value to the business community, and I look forward to sharing insights from my own personal experiences. My participation will help cement Fishbowl's leadership role in our community and industry."
Goeckeritz's first column, "Four Tips For Forecasting In the Coming Year," is now live at Forbes.com.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT FISHBOWL
Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl, which was recently acquired by Los Angeles-based Diversis Capital Management, is the No. 1 requested desktop and online manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, as well as a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. To learn more, visit fishbowlinventory.com.
