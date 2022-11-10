Support Local Journalism

Five Star Franchising announced it was named to the 2022 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Five Star Franchising ranked No. 61 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five Star Franchising announced it was named to the 2022 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Five Star Franchising ranked No. 61 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.


