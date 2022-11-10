Five Star Franchising announced it was named to the 2022 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Five Star Franchising ranked No. 61 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.
When asked about the honor, company CEO Scott Abbott had this to say: "We are honored to receive this award which is a tribute to the success of our many franchise owners who are helping homeowners across North America."
"We congratulate all of this year's Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah's economy," said Jason Roberts, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "These companies further advance Utah's standing as an excellent place to do business."
Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2017 and 2021.
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.
Five Star Franchising is an innovative group of franchised brands that includes: Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800 Packouts, and 1-800 Textiles. Also under the Five Star umbrella is ProNexis, a leader in call center and lead-generation systems for home services franchisees. In total, the Five Star brands represent over 750 franchise territories across the United States and Canada. Five Star represents one of the leading franchising systems in the industry with a mission to ensure its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, branding, and people. With a franchisee-first approach to business, Five Star excels at ensuring local-market success for each of their franchisees. For more information, visit http://www.FiveStarFranchising.com.
