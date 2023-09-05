Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, has been named for the second consecutive year to the Utah Business Fast 50 list, ranking 12th among the state’s fastest-growing companies.

The innovative home service franchise platform ranks 12th on the prestigious annual list published by Utah Business

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, has been recognized by Utah Business magazine as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the state.


