Flashlight Learning introduces Flashlight360, a groundbreaking progress monitoring tool designed for Multilingual students and teachers. Its data-driven approach drives year-over-year improvements in language skills, garnering positive feedback from educators and facilitating personalized instruction. The tool's wide adoption across 30 states, 200 districts, and 50,000 students marks a pivotal advancement in language education.

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flashlight Learning has announced the launch of their groundbreaking product, Flashlight360, an innovative speaking and writing progress monitoring tool for Multilingual (ML, EB, ELL) students and teachers.


