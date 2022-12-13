Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Papa Pita Bakery, a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality bagels, tortillas, breads, buns, English muffins, and flat breads. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Founded in 1983, Papa Pita operates a 270,000 sq. ft. facility in West Jordan, Utah. The company's primary brands include Papa Pita, Great Grains, Bubba's Bagels, and Maya's Tortillas. In addition, the company has a significant co-manufacturing business as well as direct-store-distribution in the western U.S.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.