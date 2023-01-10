...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 6
to 10 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
Image showing the distal filling of the IMPASS Embolic Device
New Catheter-Delivered Embolic Shows Promise for Treating Life-Threatening Bleeding around the Brain
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc., released information regarding the success of the IMPASS Embolic Device in in-vivo research related to middle meningeal artery (MMA) embolizations which can be used to treat chronic subdural hematomas (CSDH) on the surface of the brain.[i]
CSDH is a common pathology encountered that can result in death and/or disability in patients. The typical treatment of CSDH involves drilling a hole in the skull and draining the blood. Minimally invasive catheter-based MMA embolization can be an alternative to surgical treatment.
"We've been listening to clinicians and they need better tools to treat CSDH," says Danny Smith, VP of R&D for Fluidx. "We designed the IMPASS Embolization Device to work with standard embolization catheters and embolize small microvasculature in the MMA. Our results are encouraging and the IMPASS product could be a great solution to unmet patient needs."
MMA embolization is a promising option to address CSDH and is particularly appealing for elderly patients and others who cannot undergo invasive surgical procedures. Hundreds of thousands of patients with CSDHs may benefit from this minimally invasive procedure. During this procedure, a small catheter is navigated into the MMA which is located within the dura mater which covers the brain, then an embolic material is delivered into the vessel to block arterial flow.
The IMPASS Embolic Device is part of the portfolio of embolics currently under development by Fluidx. In the fall, Fluidx announced successful completion of a multi-center clinical trial with the GPX Embolic Device to treat a broad range of peripheral applications including tumor devascularization.
Similar to the GPX Embolic Device, the IMPASS Embolic Device uses core Fluidx embolic technology but is designed specifically for neurovascular uses. The material is a low viscosity, aqueous-based solution that solidifies into a durable embolus upon delivery without polymerization or dimethyl-sulfoxide (DMSO) precipitation. [ii]
The Fluidx embolic platform is expected to bring simple preparation and controllable material delivery to a range of applications. The IMPASS device is packaged in a ready-to-use syringe, can be prepped tableside by the clinician in about 30 seconds, and may be delivered through standard microcatheters (no complex mixing systems or special delivery catheters are necessary).
About Fluidx Medical Technology:
Fluidx Medical Technology is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company focused on developing GPX, IMPASS, and other embolic technologies with applications across peripheral vascular, interventional oncology, and neurovascular embolization.
The GPX and IMPASS Embolic Devices are under development, described and shown for research, educational, and engineering use only, and do not have marketing clearance or approval in any market at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.