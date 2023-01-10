Image showing the distal filling of the IMPASS Embolic Device

Image showing the distal filling of the IMPASS Embolic Device

 By Fluidx Medical Technology

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

New Catheter-Delivered Embolic Shows Promise for Treating Life-Threatening Bleeding around the Brain

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc., released information regarding the success of the IMPASS Embolic Device in in-vivo research related to middle meningeal artery (MMA) embolizations which can be used to treat chronic subdural hematomas (CSDH) on the surface of the brain.[i]


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.