 By Health Beet

SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Roskelley, nutrition educator, business owner, online content creator, and the mind behind Health Beet, a popular and informative healthy food blog, is excited and pleased to announce the launch of her new eBook – 1500 Calorie, 30 Day Meal Plan. This eBook is specifically designed for women who want to shed weight and improve their health and well-being with delicious, simple-to-make meals.


