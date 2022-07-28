Support Local Journalism

You've heard about it, maybe even played it. Now you can watch the top professionals in the world play pickleball on CBS, Paramount + and CBS Sports Network.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour is bringing unprecedented play with the top female and male professionals in the world to the unprecedented Riviera Country Club in an unprecedented way with the LIVE broadcast on CBS on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The broadcast will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

