Kickstart is an early-stage VC fund that provides smart capital, a connected community, and expert guidance to companies.

Kickstart is an early-stage VC fund that provides smart capital, a connected community, and expert guidance to companies.

 By Kickstart

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Kennedy brings with her 15 years of experience scaling companies and fostering innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickstart, a seed-stage venture capital firm focused on the Mountain West, today announced Kat Kennedy as General Partner. Kennedy brings with her 15 years of operating experience and her appointment will enable the firm to continue creating fruitful opportunities for the Mountain West region.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you