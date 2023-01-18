Support Local Journalism

Hogge led the product and risk organizations at Divvy as SVP of Product through its $2.5 billion acquisition by BILL. Prior to Divvy, Hogge led core product teams at Wealthfront, spent time at SaaStr and Andreessen Horowtiz, and led sales for Clearwater Analytics. Since the Divvy acquisition, he has personally invested in nearly 30 startups through his investment fund, Kindling Capital.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelion Venture Partners today announced that seasoned product executive and active angel investor, Tyler Hogge, has joined the venture capital firm as a Venture Partner, where he will invest in early-stage startups, support existing Pelion portfolio companies, and incubate new businesses alongside very early-stage founding teams.


