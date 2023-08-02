Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of Strategic Intelligence, today announced that former Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Deputy Director Mike Madsen is joining the company as Vice President of National Security Solutions. In this role, Madsen will oversee Strider's global portfolio of public sector clients to deliver new and existing capabilities that further advance the organization's national security mission sets.

"Throughout his 30-year career serving the United States, Mike has been a leader that drives meaningful outcomes in support of national security objectives," said Greg Levesque, CEO and co-founder of Strider. "Whether it is delivering innovative capabilities to the warfighter, driving defense acquisition reform, or piloting combat missions, Mike knows what it takes to ensure an organization achieves its mission. We are thrilled to have him join Strider."


