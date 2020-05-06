SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. begins to re-open on a localized level from precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, forward-looking data is vital to our recovery. A continuously monitored short-term outlook on where the next potential outbreak may occur is critical for successful strategic response. Leavitt Partners Insight recommends that businesses, health care organizations, and public officials should constantly adjust their strategies and develop the best plan based on the potential COVID-19 outlook in their local areas.
Last month, Leavitt Partners Insight, provider of Torch Insight®, launched the Leavitt Partners COVID-19 Burden Index. Data from the COVID-19 Burden Index indicates that non-pharmaceutical interventions have significantly "flattened the curve," reducing the projected peak hospitalizations by about 87 percent. The COVID-19 Burden Index helps U.S. health care providers and public health officials in tracking and measuring the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Social distancing efforts are working. The country is outperforming many of the forecasting models. The question is whether the models were overly pessimistic or completely attributable to mitigation strategies. The answer will be revealed in the next few weeks as states reduce their restrictions. We have developed this index to help care providers and state planners as they organize their response," said former Utah Governor and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt.
"This progress is significant and laudable," said John Fiacco, president of Leavitt Partners Insight. "However, we are not out of the woods yet. It is extremely important to plan to reopen the economy and society in a way that will not lead to a resurgence of the pandemic," he cautioned.
On May 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm (ET), Governor Mike Leavitt will respond to new data from the COVID-19 Burden Index and discuss its implications during the webinar "Monitoring COVID-19: Near-Term Projections and Strategic Responses." David Muhlestein, co-founder and chief product officer for Leavitt Partners Insight, will share insights on the significant differences in state trends and forecasts of COVID-19 cases and how you can plan for the future. The variances may surprise you.
Register for the May 20 webinar here.
To access the COVID-19 Burden Index, visit our website: covid19.torchinsight.com.
