 – Sera's PreTRM® test-and-treat strategy helps build on Fors Marsh's commitment to investing in its employees to enable a healthy and viable workforce –

SALT LAKE CITY and ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, and Fors Marsh, a company dedicated to solving complex challenges through market research, are collaborating to provide Sera's PreTRM® Test to employees at Fors Marsh as part of their maternity benefits, effective January 1, 2023.


