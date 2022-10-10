2022 Logo

 By Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Upgrades allow for defeat of drones the size and speed of the Russian Orlan-10 and Iranian Shahed-136.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, Inc., a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced it has launched upgrades to the DroneHunter® F700 platform. These upgrades allow for improved operational ease and the ability to effectively defeat drones faster and larger threats like the Russian Orlan-10 and Iranian Shahed-136 drones.

