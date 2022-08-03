Fortem Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Fortem Technologies, Inc.)

After more than 15 years at Boeing, Greer joins Fortem to support the company's fundraising efforts as demand for counter-drone technology heightens

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, Inc., a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced it has hired Greer Carper as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President of Corporate Development. Based out of Austin, Texas, Carper has worked in strategy, business development, program management, and finance at Boeing over the last 15 years and will now be supporting Fortem with its fundraising efforts, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

