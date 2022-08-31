Fortis (PRNewsfoto/Fortis)

Fortis (PRNewsfoto/Fortis)

 By Fortis

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a high-growth commercial bank serving small- to medium-sized privately held businesses in Colorado and Utah, today announced the appointment of Mark Olson to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Olson brings over 30 years of experience in banking, having served most recently as the Chief Financial Officer of Altabank (NASDAQ: ALTA) in American Fork, UT prior to its sale to Glacier Bancorp in late 2021.

