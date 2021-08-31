SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine picking up the phone and hearing the immediately recognizable voice of basketball great Shaquille O'Neal saying: "I know you guys are the best, I've been checking you out." An ordinary Monday night suddenly wasn't so ordinary for SnapSports top dealer and Court Dreams CEO, Jay Lilley. Hearing one of Jay's all-time sports idols on the other end of his phone blew him away. During the call, Jay, Court Dreams, and SnapSports received the opportunity to design and install Shaq's backyard game court, complete with custom court logos and custom graphic backboards.
"I'll never forget receiving the phone call at 8:37pm on a Monday night and hearing one of the most iconic voices on the other end! 'SHAQ' has been on my bucket list for years, so to hear one of your idols proclaim you're the best in the business, is the epitome of all the hard work, long days and having an All-Star caliber team." Jay Lilley – CEO, Court Dreams/Certified SnapSports Builder
As they began to design the court, Jay and his team knew they had to go big. Shaq's 52'x80' custom backyard court utilizes SnapSports top of the line outdoor Revolution all-weather sports flooring with ShockTower ® Technology. Revolution with ShockTower, is the only modular sport surfacing with built-in Shock Absorbers for added player and performance safety. At 7'1 and no stranger to serious competition, added 'cush' was an important performance feature for Shaq.
"As a big guy and former NBA athlete, I needed an athletic surface that would be forgiving on these old knees. The revolutionary SnapSports ShockTower sports surface has built-in 'shock absorbers', which is a 'no brainer' for me!" Shaquille O'Neal
Shaq's court was designed with several nods to his stellar NBA career: two regulation basketball goals complete with custom wrapped backboards with images of Shaq's championship teams and Shaq in his Orlando Magic Jersey, the team who selected him with the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and custom painted court logos referencing Shaq's induction to the NBA Hall of Fame in 2016, and the O'Neal boys, his two sons who both play NCAA basketball. LED lighting was added for nighttime play, and a 6' retaining wall to hold it all in. The final result made for one of the coolest, most personalized courts ever installed by SnapSports.
"Everyone on the SnapSports team is so excited and proud to have a superstar athlete like Shaquille O'Neal choose and trust SNAPSPORTS for his family's home basketball court. It is a true testament to our standing as the clear industry champ," Jorgen Moller – CEO, SnapSports
Shaq was equally as excited to work with Court Dreams and the SnapSports products saying:
"SnapSports builds phenomenal courts for some of the top athletes all over the country…Court Dreams provided the best service and price as well and I love a great deal, lol!"
ABOUT SNAPSPORTS:
The team at SnapSports has been engineering, manufacturing and providing the world's leading outdoor multi-courts, basketball courts and modular sport surfaces for nearly four decades! As the pioneers of the modular sports surfacing and outdoor multi-court industries you play on today, the family at SnapSports continues to develop the most advanced, multi-patented modular sport surfacing and outdoor multi-courts for top athletes the world over.
Media Contact
Lauren Christensen, SnapSports, +1 (801) 746-0143, lchristensen@snaplock.com
SOURCE SnapSports