LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control, a superior provider for residential pest control remediation and prevention services, has named Angelina Amato as the recipient of the company's name-sake scholarship which recognizes and rewards exceptional students making a difference in their community. In her application, Amato shared about her personal experience with a disability that led her to create a non-profit to ease access to educational resources for military kids with special needs.

