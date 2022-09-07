(PRNewsfoto/Fox Pest Control)

Logan-based pest control company ranks No. 22 on annual list of fastest-growing companies in the state

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control announced today that it is ranked No. 22 on Utah Business's annual list of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the state. The company learned of this news at a recent in-person event hosted by the publication.

