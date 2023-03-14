Support Local Journalism

Utah-based pest control company increases revenue by 131 percent and nearly doubles employee count

LOGAN, Utah, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control, a provider for residential and business pest control remediation and prevention services, revealed that the company ranked No. 36 on Inc. Magazine's third annual Inc. Regionals Rocky Mountain list, a prestigious ranking of the 60 fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Fox Pest Control is one of 19 repeat honorees on this year's list. In 2022, Fox Pest Control made their debut on the list, coming in at No. 40.


