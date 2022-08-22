By Fox Pest Control

Utah-based pest control company credits employee commitment and consumer trust as key growth contributors 

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control announced today that for a second consecutive year the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-owned businesses in America. Thanks to its impressive three-year revenue growth of more than 250 percent and the addition of more than 450 team members between 2017 and 2020, Fox Pest Control ranks No. 2333 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

