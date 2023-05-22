.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Frazil lovers in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada can enjoy free Frazil slushies at participating locations
each Friday during the month of June
SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freezing Point, the creator of the popular Frazil slushie, today announced that it will be offering Free Frazil Fridays every Friday in June as a kickoff to summer 2023.
Frazil lovers visiting participating locations across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada will be able to enjoy a free 12 oz. Frazil drink (limit one per person) during operating hours when they scan it at the register.
"Frazil started in Utah, is headquartered in Utah, and has some die-hard fans across the Intermountain West who have been with us from the beginning," said Sam Owens, CMO of Freezing Point. "It is our privilege to give our fans the opportunity to keep enjoying Frazils, on us, as they start their weekends off this summer, and hopefully reach a new set of Frazil fans as we launch into the next phase in our Frazil story."
Since its founding nearly 20 years ago beneath Utah's snow-capped mountains, the frozen drink has been known for its unique fan-favorite flavor lineup, developed through trial-and-error experimentation and driven by immediate feedback from consumers. What started as a side-project of a shaved ice company quickly grew to become a staple in convenience stores throughout its home state of Utah, and then across the nation before expanding to an international fanbase. Since its first machine launched in Salt Lake City, Frazil lovers can now enjoy their favorite drink at more than 20,000 Frazil machines across the U.S.
Free Frazil Fridays will run from Friday June 2 through Friday June 30 at the participating locations below. Frazil is also a proud sponsor of the Utah Valley Marathon, which takes place on Saturday June 3.
Frazil fans can go to FreeFrazilFriday.com or download the Frazil app to find a participating store nearby.
Participating Locations in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada:
Maverik
Holiday Oil
ExtraMile by Jacksons
Terrible Herbst
Anabi Oil (Rebel)
Fabulous Freddy's
Fast Stop
Good 2 Go
Oasis Stop 'N Go
Speedee Mart
Top Stop
Fast Gas
Hunsaker Stores
About Freezing Point
Freezing Point, the parent company of the consumer frozen beverage brand "Frazil", is the fastest growing frozen beverage company in the convenience store channel across the US, with over 20,000 machines nationwide.
