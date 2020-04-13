OREM, Utah, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on businesses around the world. Whether a business has shut down operations for the time being or is attempting to continue work remotely, suffering a cyber attack right now will only kick business owners while they're down. The bedlam of a successful cyber attack may well serve as a tipping point, sending an already struggling business over the edge to bankruptcy.
In response to these make-or-break times, SecurityMetrics, a data security and compliance firm in Orem, Utah, has stepped in to offer businesses assistance. The company has opened a free 24-hour cybersecurity advice hotline, available to any company that needs guidance on COVID-19 related cyber threats and attacks.
Cybersecurity Hotline:
- Worldwide: 801.995.6500
- Toll-Free in US and Canada: 877.705.6074
- UK: +44.20.3014.7831
"The SecurityMetrics Security Operations Center (SOC) has seen a significant increase in the amount of cyber attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cyber criminals understand that businesses have changed their networks quickly to allow employees to work remotely, and these fast changes often cause security vulnerabilities," says SecurityMetrics CEO Brad Caldwell, "Whether a business is worried about protecting against phishing emails, maintaining data security compliance, or believes they are currently infected with malware, SecurityMetrics is available and ready to help. We want to do our part to protect business around the world from cyber attacks."
For media inquiries, contact pr@securitymetrics.com.
About SecurityMetrics
SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.
As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security Service Provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR). With over 15 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 2 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.