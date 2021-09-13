OGDEN, Utah, Sep. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Becklar, the parent company of Freeus and AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, announced they have completed a new company acquisition, a transformational purchase of FallSafety.
FallSafety has developed an award-winning suite of apps and services for lone workers, working at height, workplace safety, and personal safety solutions. Designed for at-home and at-work customers, FallSafety provides a robust safety services platform for personal use and corporate organizations of all sizes, including enterprise workforce solutions. In addition, FallSafety solutions are natively designed for Apple's iPhone, the Apple Watch, and Google's Android phone devices.
"FallSafety's advanced applications and services will enable our partners to execute on a broader safety strategy," said Brock Winzeler, President of Freeus. "We are excited to introduce our partners to the FallSafety suite of personal and workforce safety capabilities. These innovative solutions will bring added benefits to subscribers and create new revenue opportunities for our dealers."
Philip Carmichael, the founder of FallSafety, has joined the Freeus team and remarked that "Becklar is a perfect partner for FallSafety. Our innovative health and safety solutions, coupled with the expertise and established leadership in the Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Monitored Solutions market of Freeus and AvantGuard, will further enable our dealers and partners to provide unmatched protection for subscribers."
Of the acquisition, Becklar CEO Steve Richards noted that "Becklar, Freeus, and AvantGuard Monitoring have developed an incredible safety and wellness services platform, with proven expertise via a vast dealer and partner network. The addition of the FallSafety team will avail leading personal and workforce safety solutions that will enable us to penetrate new markets and realize our mission of protecting the lives, property, and well-being of our subscribers."
Becklar is a portfolio company of BV Investment Partners.
About Becklar, LLC
Becklar delivers technologies and services that enhance its customers' freedom, confidence, and peace of mind. Becklar creates innovative solutions that avail a safer, more protected world by bringing together hardware, software, and services for a complete end-to-end solution for its dealers. Becklar is the parent company of independently operated sister companies, AvantGuard and Freeus.
About Freeus, LLC & AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, LLC
Freeus is the market-leading wholesale provider of revolutionary personal safety solutions, including mobile medical alerts, powered by its award-winning Orion and Pineapple platforms. For more information on Freeus, visit http://www.freeus.com.
AvantGuard is a market-leading provider for professional third-party monitoring and event response services to dealers throughout North America in the security alarm, PERS, and IoT industries. For more information on AvantGuard, visit http://www.agmonitoring.com.
About BV Investment Partners
BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested $3.6 billion, actively targeting investments in the business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information, please visit http://www.bvlp.com.
