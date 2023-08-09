YNAB Logo

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly all (94%) of American adults admit to spending impulsively, with purchases like dining out (55%) and clothing/shoes (53%), being among the most common sources, according to a new study commissioned by YNAB and conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults. Among impulsive spenders, 53% of them cited emotional fulfillment as the leading cause of engaging in this form of spur-of-the-moment retail therapy.


