Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Yelp offers a range of solutions that can help you attract new customers and convert more leads. Soda Spoon Marketing Agency is your Yelp Advertising Partner.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is an exciting time for businesses in Utah, as the popular local advertising agency, Soda Spoon, has been chosen to be the first official Yelp Advertising Partner in the state. This partnership will allow Salt Lake City businesses to reach more customers and increase their online visibility and engagement with potential customers.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.