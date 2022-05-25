Fusion is delighted to announce that it has acquired Advanced Communications Groups Inc. (ACG), a US-based full-service BPO solutions provider, on December 31, 2021.
DRAPER, Utah, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fusion is delighted to announce that it has acquired Advanced Communications Group Inc. (ACG), a US-based full-service BPO solutions provider, on December 31, 2021. ACG is now a Fusion Group Company!
Advanced Communications Group Inc. (ACG) was founded in February 1997 and is headquartered at Boynton Beach, Florida, with one of USA's top telecom player being one of its biggest customers. As Fusion's 25th location across 12 countries globally, ACG's current 250+ employees will now become a part of the extended Fusion family that employs more than 13,000 professionals around the globe. The company has been well-led by CEO Dave McCall, who will continue to be an active employee while joining the leadership group at Fusion.
Pankaj Dhanuka, CEO of Fusion Group Company, said, "The acquisition of Advance Communication Groups Inc. allows us to strengthen our position as a leading BPO and Contact Center services provider in the United States. At the same time, ACG's customers will also have widespread access to our extensive resources, talent pool, and global presence for their outsourcing needs. This acquisition is a significant step towards achieving our vision for the global BPO space."
With this acquisition, Fusion plans to strengthen its presence in the United States while also extending its global outreach. At the same time, Fusion aims to bring its wide range of diversified contact center solutions in 40+ languages and personalized inbound and outbound call center services to the existing customers of ACG.
The latest acquisition is also set to give Fusion access to ACG's current infrastructure, massive resources, and large talent pool. This would help Fusion take advantage of the largely untapped and extensive clientele in need of tech support BPO services in the United States and surrounding areas. In addition, having one of the top telecom players in the US as a customer will also open up the Telecom markets in the US for Fusion, which is expected to generate multi-million USD in annual revenues.
About Advanced Communications Group Inc. (ACG)
Advance Communications Group Inc. (ACG) is one of the leading customized contact center solutions providers in the United States. Founded in February 1997 and headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, ACG currently has close to 250 employees offering inbound and outbound call center services in the B2B landscape.
About Fusion
Fusion is a leading name in the BPO landscape, offering voice and non-voice customer services for over 30 years. With 27 locations in 12 countries globally, the company employs over 13,000 professionals. Fusion specializes in customized inbound and outbound contact center solutions infused with the Power of Human Connect for meaningful customer engagements. For more information on the company or the services and industries they serve, visit https://www.fusionbposervices.com
Media Contact
ARIFUL ANAM, Fusion BPO Services, 1 8665810038, contact@fusionbposervices.com
SOURCE Fusion BPO Services