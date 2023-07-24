Support Local Journalism

New integration allows vendors to proactively share security information from Whistic directly on G2

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistic, a leading third-party risk management solution and vendor security network for software buyers and sellers, announced today a partnership with G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This strategic partnership enables software vendors to build trust by transparently sharing their security and compliance information with prospective buyers on G2, making it easier for buyers to discover vendors who meet their security requirements.


