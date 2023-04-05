Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Impartner ranks No. 1 in Mid-Market and Enterprise for Partner Management; awarded five leader badges in various reports and a Best Relationship badge for Enterprise Partner Management

SALT LAKE CITY, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning provider of B2B partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, maintains its No. 1 ranking in Mid-Market and Enterprise for Partner Management in the G2 2023 Spring Report. This is the third consecutive quarter Impartner has been ranked No. 1 in the category by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.