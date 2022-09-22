Owned by local couple Dr. Jeff and Mrs. Julie Ayers, the Gallery of Aesthetics Medical Spa brings a unique blend of artistry and medicine to South Jordan.
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gallery of Aesthetics Medical Spa is hosting a first-anniversary celebration at their location on Oct. 6.
For Dr. Ayers and his medical spa team, October marks one year of helping community members feel like the perfect versions of themselves. Through his medical practice, Ayers seeks to free patients from the pursuit of textbook "perfection" and help them embrace their own beauty. Accordingly, treatment is individually tailored to make each client feel like a work of art. This sense of artistry can be seen in everything from the treatment chairs to the walls. The gallery is even home to beautiful pieces from artists both local and abroad.
Dr. and Mrs. Ayers are celebrating serving the South Jordan community for one year by hosting a night of refreshments, art, and entertainment. Community members are invited to join them in celebration.
Details:
Thursday, October 6th from 4pm-7:30pm (with an exclusive VIP experience from 3-4pm)
Held at Gallery of Aesthetics Medical Spa, 10709 S. Redwood Road, Suite 103
"Our vision is to inspire our clients to love the way they look and feel," said Dr. Ayers. "Over the past year, Julie and I have focused our efforts on fine-tuning the culture of our spa and our team of experts, and we are looking forward to hosting you at our event."
For a limited time, guests who RSVP will receive a gift certificate of $50 when they attend.