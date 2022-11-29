Support Local Journalism

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garbett Homes, Utah's only locally owned homebuilder that builds to the US Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready standard, has recently completed their first Passive House in their Eclipse at Silver Creek community located in Park City, Utah. Earning a HERS (Home Energy Rating) score of 34, this Eclipse community Passive House is one of the most energy efficient homes ever constructed in the State of Utah.

One of the strictest, and highest standards that can be built to, Passive Houses utilize superior insulation techniques and a heat recovery ventilation system as the only means to maintain temperature in a home. These building techniques use 80-90% less energy than comparable traditionally constructed homes. Garbett's Passive House is one of only two production homes in the United States of American that is fully PHIUS certified for the climate in which we build.


